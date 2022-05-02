Gini, who describes herself as “white passing, Hispanic,” said that, because Mali is Black, she’d often worried about his safety when they were out in public. She said they’d been pulled over multiple times and that, in her view, she noticed he was treated differently by police.

“Him being put on the floor and attacked like that was hard to watch,” Gini said. “I was upset, overcome with emotions, and didn’t do the one thing you’re supposed to do when you’re in that situation.”

That one thing, she said, was to look at the shield number of the officer who was arresting her.

Gini said she didn’t think to do so until after she’d been loaded onto an MTA bus that was holding other protesters. By the time they arrived at the 88th Precinct hours later, she said she’d passed through the hands of so many officers – a practice her lawyer believes was also deliberately meant to make it difficult to identify officers – she couldn’t remember the names she’d heard along the way.

Tracking the 2020 protests was just as confusing for CCRB investigators. Demonstrations lasted hours. Protesters and officers alike had roamed throughout the city, making it difficult to place people in specific locations at specific points in time.

From the beginning, the police watchdog agency began to receive sizable clusters of complaints from specific protest sites, according to several current and former CCRB staff, including the area around Barclays Center where Gini was arrested, parts of the city surrounding Union Square in Manhattan, and Mott Haven in the Bronx, among others.

The agency’s Investigation Manual classifies demonstrations as “Special Events,” particularly when they involve “media coverage and video footage.” And it instructs the agency to assign all cases related to one special event to a single squad of investigators based on “the geographic location of the incidents” so that documents and other evidence can be shared, complaints against officers can be mapped, and case investigations can be coordinated.

On paper, it’s police oversight’s equivalent of a police detective connecting the dots on a cork board covered with photos of suspects. But according to interviews with multiple CCRB investigators, aside from some smaller groups of cases assigned to single investigators, the agency did not follow its own protocols for investigating case clusters from the 2020 protests.

Instead, staff said, investigative squads “caught cases” as they entered the agency’s queue, depending on which teams were up for rotation. As a result, groups of complaints that shared connective threads and locations were scattered across the agency at a time when investigators and other employees were working remotely due to the pandemic, making collaboration even more difficult.

Investigators described working in silos, initially unsure what cases others within the agency were assigned to and whether the video evidence they’d gathered would be useful in identifying officers in other cases. Some expressed frustration that the agency was duplicating its efforts, with multiple investigators watching hour after hour of the same video footage in order to collect evidence.

“There was a lot of wasted time and wasted information,” said one staff member. “It should have been like a whole squad got one protest and every complaint that resulted from that protest stayed on the squad so that members of the squad could be communicating and sharing documents and information and video with each other. But as it happens, the cases were getting assigned all over the agency to different squad members, and so people were working on concurrent things without even really realizing it.”

According to CCRB employees who spoke with Gothamist, some investigators made their frustrations known to their managers, but they said their requests for greater coordination at an official level were largely ignored.

In its place, multiple staff members at the agency said investigators began to share information and collaborate on cases on their own, establishing shared drives for video footage and exchanging visual descriptions of the people they were trying to identify – both officers and protestors – all while working from the isolation of their homes.

Only after they’d begun organizing themselves, investigators said, did their managers instruct them to create chat groups on Microsoft Teams with colleagues on other squads who were looking into similar cases from the same protests. The agency created an interactive map that investigators could use to pin the locations of their cases and add information, and investigators said they had access to each other's files. But they said the responsibility of communicating with other investigators was left up to them, and that some did not always add their case to the map.

“There was no more than a very weak effort on behalf of the agency to sort of put minds together in a way that would lead to more successful outcomes for protest cases,” said one staff member.

The CCRB maintains that the section of the agency’s Investigation Manual on protests was not written to handle events on the scale of the 2020 demonstrations.

“We were having massive protests all over the city simultaneously resulting in police officers taking action against civilians around the city simultaneously,” Darche said.

Calvi-Platero, the agency’s spokesperson, said some complaints initially contained little information about where and when an incident occurred – making it difficult to place them with specific squads – and that Darche met regularly with squad leaders to check on the progress of investigations.

“One of the things I'm proudest of is the work investigators did talking to one another,” Darche told Gothamist. “That could only have happened because the investigators are doing good work.”

Rush to complete investigations

By late June 2020 – before the wave of protests in the city had fully subsided – CCRB leadership had already begun to apply pressure on investigators to close protest complaints at what several employees described as an unprecedented pace.

During a remote all-staff meeting on June 24th, 2020, Darche instructed staff members that all protest cases that had occurred prior to June 15th had to be closed by the end of August, according to contemporaneous notes made by one staff member and others who’d attended the meeting.

“I want to see these cases move,” the meeting minutes show Darche had said, which was confirmed by others who were present. “Delays in the protest cases – unless there is a good reason for it – will not be tolerated.”

Darche is a former Queens Assistant District Attorney who joined the CCRB nearly a decade ago. Multiple staff members said he had a reputation for losing his temper in all-staff meetings and in question-and-answer sessions with employees. In the past, he’d been responsible for clearing a towering backlog of civilian complaints at the agency. Darche would not comment on his conduct during staff meetings.

If Darche was looking for a “good reason” why the protest cases couldn’t be fast tracked, Thelwell said he already had one right in front of him. NYPD officers and their unions were refusing to take part in remote questioning by the CCRB at that point in the pandemic. Thelwell said police objected to appearing on video, and were insisting on sitting for in-person interviews at the agency’s offices.

“They wanted the investigators to go to the CCRB because, ‘If [police officers] can be on the streets working, the investigators can go to the office to interview them,’” Thelwell said.

Agency interviews with officers are a key component of closing out CCRB investigations and they’d essentially ground to a halt during the surge of protest cases.

Thelwell said staff members were not happy about Darche’s August deadline. Many said it wasn’t feasible, and she and other employees said they suspected CCRB leadership was under pressure from Mayor de Blasio’s office to impose the unusually short two-month deadline in order to give the public an impression that the administration was serious about investigating widespread allegations of police misconduct, which was dominating news cycles.

“Proper investigations are unlikely to be done in that time,” Thelwell said. “In effect, they were telling us to just submit shoddy investigations.”

Calvi-Platero said the deadline was imposed in order to motivate investigators to move their cases forward, but that the agency had not come under pressure from the de Blasio administration.

As the summer wore on, Darche and other members of the CCRB’s leadership came up with a plan. In mid-July 2020, Chris Duerr, then the agency’s other co-chief of investigations, sent an email to the CCRB’s investigation staff, cc’ing Darche, Thelwell, and the agency’s general counsel, Matthew Kadushin.

“Investigators, as you are all aware,” the email read, “officers have been refusing to participate in CCRB interviews on the advice of their respective unions, which has impeded our investigations. After consultation with the executive director and the general counsel’s office, it has been determined that this particular act of impeding an investigation is within the CCRB’s jurisdiction.”

In other words, not showing up for interviews with the police oversight agency to discuss allegations of misconduct was an act of misconduct itself. If an officer wouldn’t cooperate, the CCRB decided it would hit them with a new allegation for obstructing an investigation when they failed to show up. Staff members said the idea was to put pressure on the unions via their members, who wouldn’t want a series of substantiated allegations on their records.

Police unions soon signaled they were willing to make a deal, according to the staff member’s contemporaneous meeting notes. But to the surprise of Thelwell and several other employees who confirmed her account, Darche was largely negotiating with the unions on his own, eschewing what they said was the usual process of including other high ranking staff and subject-matter experts in the agency.

“Unbeknownst to us, he went alone to the police department and came back with an agreement that was unfavorable,” Thelwell said.

Darche said he’d started to speak with the unions and the police department one-on-one out of necessity. “We had a pandemic that had caused the agency to go remote,” he said. “There’s no usual.”

The deal he struck was one of a number of tentative agreements reached that summer over police interviews. Thelwell and other sources within the CCRB said the unions had finally agreed to take part in remote questioning, but that Darche had acquiesced to the unions’ demand that officers and their union shop stewards and attorneys could appear together in the same room and not have to turn on their cameras during the calls.

“But the investigators, who are at home, have to turn on their cameras, opening up their home to the officers,” Thelwell said.

According to multiple staff members, one arrangement would have required agency investigators to rotate their cameras around the room where they were conducting the interviews in their homes to prove no one else was present, a prospect that Thelwell said many investigators found invasive, and that allowing officers and their union reps to turn off their video would have a detrimental impact on investigations.

“Over the years we’ve seen officers come to the interviews, and sometimes the rep will be passing the officers notes about how to answer a particular question, or the rep would be kicking the officer under the table when the officer is trying to answer a certain way that they don’t want them to answer,” Thelwell said. “The rep was not at the incident, so they’re not supposed to answer. They’re not supposed to speak. So we were concerned that having the officer not on video would lend itself to an interview that’s not reliable because we don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes.”

Neither the NYPD or the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) responded to a request for comment on this point. The PBA’s president, Patrick Lynch, disputed that the union had requested remote interviews be conducted with cameras off.

“During the summer of 2020, when COVID cases were falling and the city was beginning to reopen, police officers were ready and willing to participate in in-person CCRB interviews in a masked and socially-distanced setting,” Lynch said in a written statement to Gothamist, adding that officers had concerns about the confidentiality of remote interviews. “If these CCRB employees wanted to avoid the current backlog, there was a simple solution: show up for work in person, just as police officers did for the entire duration of the pandemic.”

By late July, Darche had dropped his end-of-August deadline, staff said. A new one – while promised – didn’t materialize until an end to emergency orders placed the new statute of limitations on May 4th. The requirement for investigators to pan their cameras around their homes was never implemented, CCRB staff said.

The city’s police unions eventually agreed to appear on camera. “After instructions from the NYPD, the unions relented,” read a September 2nd, 2020 email from CCRB leadership to staffers.

But police representatives required the CCRB to set up an elaborate system that would only record the audio of an interview. Investigators had to call into a video conference by phone to make the recording. Several investigators said this resulted in a number of instances where interviews were accidentally not recorded due to technical failure – losing evidence in the process.

As for the CCRB’s plan for pressuring police to talk, a total of 66 officers were charged with “impeding an investigation.” But once interviews resumed, investigators were instructed to remove the officers’ names from those cases in the agency’s files and replace them with the phrase “an officer,” granting them anonymity. According to the CCRB, it was part of an agreement the agency made with the police department in exchange for officers sitting for questions. More than five months elapsed in which investigators did not conduct officer interviews with any regularity, wasting what they said was valuable time in investigating and closing protest cases.

Difficulty obtaining NYPD body-cam footage

Video is the primary currency of any investigation into police misconduct, and the 2020 protests were awash in it – captured on cell phones in brief snippets of street cinematography.

Former CCRB investigators are old enough to remember a time, not so long ago, when complaints against officers did not revolve around video evidence. But today, according to an agency analysis published just months before the protests swept through the city, access to video evidence more than doubles the CCRB’s ability to substantiate allegations against officers, from 13% in cases with no video evidence, to 31% where video is available. The agency’s report showed how video footage can also be beneficial for officers – improving the exoneration rate in cases of misconduct by about 50%.

The CCRB, however, has long complained of having severely limited access to one of the city’s biggest, most important troves of video evidence – the footage captured by tens of thousands of cameras worn by NYPD officers.

The NYPD’s use of body-worn cameras began as a pilot program, ordered by a federal judge in 2013 who’d found that the police department’s stop, question and frisk policies were unconstitutional. After a brief trial run, the program rolled out in earnest in April 2017. By the time racial-justice protests filled the city’s streets in 2020, the police department was uploading 130,000 videos to its cloud-storage drive each week, according to the NYPD’s legal bureau.

In creating the program, Judge Shira Scheindlin’s stated intent was to increase transparency into NYPD conduct. “The recordings will diminish the sense on the part of those who file complaints that it is their word against the police, and that the authorities are more likely to believe the police,” Scheindlin wrote in her decision.

But the CCRB argues its investigations are hamstrung by the fact that the agency relies on NYPD personnel to conduct searches of the department’s body-cam video database and make decisions for CCRB investigators over what footage is and is not relevant to their cases. Investigators submit request forms to the police department detailing their search parameters and wait to see what they get back.

It’s akin to doing a job that relies on Google searches, but having to send your search terms to a person in another part of the city who you don’t know and have never met, hoping they know what to look for. Stranger still, the CCRB is asking the target of its investigations to supply it with the evidence.

‘We lost huge amounts of critical evidence because we had to go through a bureaucracy that was permitted to drag its feet,” said one investigator.

Instead of using body-worn cameras as a tool for transparency, CCRB staff said the police department treats the footage like criminal evidence solely meant for assisting its own cases, and that the NYPD was more likely to share the footage with prosecutors than to hand it over to the city’s police-oversight agency.

“They see it as their own property,” said another, former CCRB employee. “And that they get to decide who gets to see this property that they own.”

The numbers have borne this out.

A June 2020 CCRB memo leaked to ProPublica in the wake of the protests stated that the CCRB had over 1,100 pending requests for body-worn camera footage for which the NYPD had provided no response. The year before, CCRB records showed that NYPD compliance with requests for footage had plummeted – with the number of requests filled within 20 days dropping from roughly 96% in 2018 to just 43% in 2019, leading to a growing backlog of cases that couldn’t move forward. The watchdog agency also said the police department had begun redacting more video evidence, or withholding it altogether.