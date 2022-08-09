If I have this right, our last manned or crewed mission to the moon was in 1972, but we have had unmanned or uncrewed landings since then. Is that right?

That is absolutely, right. Since then, we have performed a number of science missions within NASA and then other nations have sent probes there as well.

So Artemis falls into this unmanned category then, right? Obviously?

This initial test flight does. The very next mission, Artemis II, and then every Artemis mission after that, we intend to send astronauts out. Right now, we are in the planning stages for those crewed missions — in addition to the upcoming uncrewed test flight, which we're looking to launch here shortly.

So if it doesn't have people on board, what does it have on board?

This mission will be a full-up test of the Space Launch System rocket, which, when it flies, will be the most powerful rocket in the world — 15% more powerful than the Saturn V that we used during the Apollo program. It will also have the Orion spacecraft, which is a human-capable spacecraft.

We will have some mannequins that will serve as human analogs. There will be three of them on board to help us understand what astronauts will experience on the very next mission.

It'll be monitoring the dynamic loads and environments in the cockpit, during the launch and landing phases, as well as gathering radiation baseline data as we head out through the Earth's magnetic field, through the Van Allen radiation belts and into the deep space environment.

I can imagine some folks saying, "Look, we've sent people there already. Don't we already know what's gonna happen to people when we send them up there? Why do we need to have these mannequins go ahead and do this all again?"

We actually know very little about the deep space environment.

We have been flying to low-Earth orbit, consistently onboard the International Space Station — it's been for 20 years consecutively. So we've got quite a bit of data, but all of that is within the Earth's magnetic field, where you're shielded from deep space radiation and deep space particles for the most part.

We have some data from Apollo, but not a whole lot. And certainly, our technology and our ability to measure and model this stuff has improved dramatically in the over 50 years since we flew the Apollo program. So there are just a whole host of things that we can benefit from in today's era.