An East Flatbush teenager was found dead on freight train tracks, his body burned and shot, police officials said Thursday.

Police ruled 19-year-old DeAndre Matthews’ death a homicide, though no one had been arrested as of Friday morning.

Matthews was last seen Monday evening, leaving his East Flatbush home, according to the NYPD, and was later reported missing.

On Tuesday, his body was found around 4 p.m. on the freight train tracks beside Brooklyn College and Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush, just 2 miles from his home.

The teen’s body was badly burned, officials said. The city’s Medical Examiner determined Matthews had been shot in the head, and had also suffered from smoke inhalation, the NYPD said.

Matthews worked at an auto body shop, was studying criminal justice at SUNY Broome Community College and wanted to become a social worker, according to CBS News, which spoke with his family.

"I want justice for my son," the teen’s mother, Danielle Matthews, told CBS News. "My son got off of work Monday and then that was it."

This is a developing story.