Hundreds of flights were canceled to and from airports in the New York metropolitan region Monday and Tuesday, snarling air travel internationally, and causing misery for stranded flyers.

According to FlightAware, a site that tracks delays and cancellations internationally, around 540 departing and arriving flights through LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports were canceled Monday, and another 1,752 flights were delayed.

The airports reported more than 100 additional cancellations Tuesday, according to flight trackers from each airport, as well as around 240 flight delays.

Scott Ladd, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, blamed a trifecta of issues for the mess Monday into Tuesday: a surge in post-pandemic summer travel, disruptive thunderstorms Monday afternoon and understaffing.

“The Port Authority continues to work closely with the airlines and the FAA to improve overall efficiency and the customer experience at its airports to address these issues,” Ladd said in a statement.

Meredith McKenzie, who declined to give her age, said she’d spent 24 hours at JFK, after she missed a connecting flight from Los Angeles trying to return to her home state of Maine. During that time, two additional flights were canceled, one due to weather and a second because of a late crew. She was finally scheduled on a flight for 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“Feeling a little delirious,” she tweeted, describing the situation as “quite horrendous.” She added: “Waiting and rebooking and gate changes between terminals. Just a nightmare. No hotel vouchers, even though [the] 10 p.m. flight [was] canceled for late crew.”

Catherine Salm, a spokesperson for Delta, blamed a combination of weather, air traffic control and unscheduled absences, for that airlines’ 42 cancellations across the country Monday.

“Canceling a flight is always our last resort, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience to their travel plans,” she said in a statement.