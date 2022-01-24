A team of military doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and medics began working alongside staff at Coney Island Hospital on Monday after going through orientation and training over the weekend. The team will help relieve the overburdened hospital, which has been hit hard by the current coronavirus surge driven by the omicron variant.

“My doctors and nurses have been working without vacation, often on very long shifts, and so we're incredibly grateful now to have this support,” Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, which runs Coney Island Hospital, said at a press conference outside the facility on Monday morning.

The zip codes encompassing Coney Island, Brighton Beach and Sheepshead Bay have among the highest hospitalization rates for the coronavirus in the five boroughs. About a week ago, Coney Island Hospital was caring for 220 patients with COVID-19–only about 20% fewer than the hospital had in April 2020. New York City hospitals have also been experiencing staffing shortages in recent weeks, largely because of employees being out sick with COVID-19.