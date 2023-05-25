MetLife Stadium wants it absolutely clear: It does not have a blank space for your car, baby — not unless you’ve got tickets to see Taylor Swift’s for her sold-out Eras Tour this weekend. Swift is at MetLife in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you’re still trying to get tickets, be prepared to pay up. The cheapest tickets Vividseats.com had listed as of Thursday morning were priced at over $1,200. Most people who wanted more palatable prices had to try for them immediately, as fans crashed the Ticketmaster website when tickets went on sale in November. Another, very limited batch went on sale for “verified fans” earlier this month. (Well, there’s apparently at least one way around all of that. NorthJersey.com reports Bergen County Clerk John Hogan managed to get tickets in March after receiving a ticket request form for MetLife Stadium that isn’t available to the general public by email, then faxing it in. He paid $265 for each of four tickets, and said he “had to wait like everyone else.” according to the report). If you don’t have tickets, MetLife is asking you: Please stay away.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 in Philadelphia. Photo by Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

In a message posted to Facebook on Wednesday, MetLife told fans “we strongly encourage those without tickets” not to come to the stadium. Parking lots will be at maximum capacity, and only those with tickets will be let in, it said. “Additional unauthorized crowds create traffic and gridlock for everyone.” Stadium workers may know you’re trouble when you drive in, but the post didn’t say more about how the stadium would enforce the request, or what might happen to fans who show up nonetheless. Calls Thursday morning to MetLife’s media relations department, to New Jersey State Police (who have jurisdiction over the stadium) and to East Rutherford police (who’d handle issues on surrounding roads) haven’t yet been returned. Tens of thousands of ticketless fans swarmed South Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field and the surrounding area earlier this month, just trying to get in on the excitement. Many gathered in the parking lot and were singing along.