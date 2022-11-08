A technical issue has taken voting machines out of commission throughout all of Mercer County, New Jersey, and it's unclear if the problem will be resolved by the time polls close — though officials say all votes will still be counted.

Voters are being asked to fill out paper ballots and drop them in an emergency slot in the back of voting machines, according to several municipal clerks' offices and campaigns in the county. The votes would need to be hand-counted, and it's not clear how long that will take.

"Right now the machines aren’t scanning the ballots, so there’s not going to be any automatic tally at the end of the night," Robbinsville Township Clerk Michele Seigfried said.

The paper ballots are still standard ballots, not provisional ballots, she said. They don't require any special checks before being counted.

But that could delay calling a winner in the3rd Congressional District, where incumbent Andy Kim is fighting a challenge from Republican Bob Healey. The Cook Political Report downgraded Kim's changes from "likely Democrat" to "lean Democrat" last week, though the incumbent still retains a large fundraising advantage. The district includes most of Burlington County and portions of Mercer and Monmouth counties.

Mercer also includes part of the 12th District, where incumbent Democrat Bonnie Watson Coleman is facing a challenge from Republican Darius Mayfield.

Mail-in votes can be received up to six days after Election Day in New Jersey, which could also delay calling some tight races. Mail-in votes must be postmarked by Tuesday, or dropped off at dropboxes or polling sites by 8 p.m. Secure drop locations are listed here. Voters who requested and were sent mail-in ballots, but show up at the polls anyway will be given provisional ballots, to be counted once election officials confirm they didn’t also vote by mail.

A clerk at the county superintendent of elections' office referred Gothamist to a technician who was not authorized to speak to the press, but said it's unlikely the machines will be up and running today. Other calls to the superintendent's office, the county clerk's office and the county's board of elections haven't yet been returned.

Robbinsville's municipal government said on Facebook that the issue involved "a printing and scanning issue with the ballots." Seigfried said she hasn't been filled in on the specific problem that triggered a county-wide issue.

Mercer officials said via Facebook that poll workers were on hand to walk voters through the process, and the county Board of Elections was working with voting machine company Dominion to resolve the issue.

“No one will be disenfranchised and we are working on fixing the issue at present. It may delay results, but we will make sure everyone votes,” Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello said in an email to CNN. Calls to the clerk's office by Gothamist have not yet been returned.

The New Jersey Department of State voter hotline is 877-NJ-VOTER.