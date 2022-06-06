Called ARRIVE Together, the program is limited, for now. It will run twice a week during the day in Elizabeth and adjacent Linden, with one officer assigned from each city’s police department and a mental health screener from Trinitas Regional Medical Center. Each officer in the program will wear a shirt that says “police” and arrive in an unmarked patrol car without flashing lights, according to Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca.

“When you’re dealing with someone in a mental health episode, you want to have the least amount of triggers as possible,” Sacca said. There has been a spike in emergency calls about people going through mental health crises since the start of the pandemic in Elizabeth, the fourth largest city in the state, according to Sacca.

The use of deadly force by police “overwhelmingly involves cases of mental health or emotional distress,” Platkin said. And so in these instances, the hope is that the officer and mental health screener “can divert those individuals away from the criminal justice system to the mental health system and really provide them the care that they need.”

Cities across the country are beginning to dispatch mental health professionals as first responders for behavioral health crisis. But compared to other cities, the New Jersey plan is more police-focused. In Eugene, OR, for example, crisis intervention personnel — not officers — are the first responders on certain calls.

New York City’s version of this approach, B-HEARD, involves one social worker and two EMTs or paramedics dispatched to behavioral health emergencies in Harlem, Washington Heights, and the South Bronx. The 911 operator is empowered to determine whether there’s a threat of violence, and if not, B-HEARD is called without police accompaniment.

Some mental health professionals say police officers shouldn’t be involved at all in mental health calls, since they aren’t trained to deal with those experiencing crises, and they too often revert to violence. Plus, sirens and armed officers can be further triggering and traumatizing to such individuals.

But Sacca, the police chief, said it’s impossible to know in advance if the situation could get violent. “The model of having a mental health and police officer there, it’s the best of both worlds,” he said.

“ARRIVE” is an acronym for “Alternative Responses to Reduce Instances of Violence & Escalation.” The state Attorney General’s Office is paying the salaries of the mental health screeners. During the ARRIVE Together pilot program in Cumberland County, which has operated twice a week since December, state police and their mental health partners responded to 36 calls, Platkin's staff said. Eight individuals were hospitalized, and there were 21 follow-up visits by the mental health screeners — to check on someone who had experienced suicidal ideations, for example, they said. They said there were no uses of force.