Chocolate milk might be federally mandated in New York City schools if Representative Elise Stefanik has her way.

Stefanik, a Republican who represents an upstate New York district replete with dairy farms, introduced a federal bill Monday to require school systems in the federal lunch program to offer students at least one flavored milk option at meals.

The Protecting School Milk Choices Act bill comes as a direct response to Mayor Eric Adams potentially banning the beverage from New York City schools.

Adams — who very publicly hews to a mostly-vegan diet and instituted “Vegan Fridays” at city schools last month — recently said he is concerned about chocolate milk as a school option for kids.

“Our dairy farmers in Upstate New York and the North Country work hard to produce nutritious milk for our communities, and I am proud to introduce legislation to ensure a variety of milk choices for our school children. Instead of taking away milk choices from students, my bill will give them better access to essential dairy nutrients critical for their development. Let our New York students drink chocolate milk!” Stefanik said in a press release.

Stefanik did not respond to a request for comment. The bill was co-sponsored by Representatives Andrew Garbarino of Long Island, Chris Jacobs of western New York and Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa. New York produced over 15 billion pounds of milk in 2020, making it the fourth highest-producing state in the country, according to national data.

New York City schools currently offer 1% low-fat milk, fat-free milk, and fat-free chocolate milk every day to students. The dairy purchases by the country’s largest school system are significant: In 2018, the city’s Department of Education spent $18.3 million on milk and yogurt, according to the NYC Healthy School Food Alliance.

While he has not banned the beverage yet, “we are going to look at nutritional values in school food,” Adams said at a press conference last week. “The goal is to stop feeding the health care crisis.”

It’s not the first time the city has considered eliminating the drink from public schools. When former schools chancellor Richard Carranza reportedly explored a similar ban in 2019, Adams in his capacity as Brooklyn borough president released a short video called “Chocolate Milk: Do the Math” showing the high levels of sugar found in a carton of chocolate milk.