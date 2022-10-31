Since August, Jeanne Fleming, who is 77, has been working 17-hour days to prepare for the Village Halloween Parade. Fleming has been the artistic and producing director of the parade for the past 42 years. Though she plans other events, this is her life’s work, and it takes up the entire year. The Village Halloween Parade, now in its 49th year, is an enormous undertaking: About 60,000 costumed revelers are expected to march Monday evening; millions more will watch on TV or in person along Sixth Avenue. People travel from all over the globe to partake in the spectacle. And it is a spectacle: There will be giant puppets, floats, horses, marching bands. “I love everything about it,” said Joseph Alexander, director of The Edward Morgan Ballet, who has participated in the parade “on and off” for the past two decades. This year he’ll be roller skating down the street, mixing ballet and club dancing, as the parade’s designated “blessing angel.” Rebecca Makus carried a 14-foot tall, 40-pound, T-rex skeleton puppet in the parade for several years before moving to attend grad school. She described the night as “awesome.” “It felt homemade, even when the quality was really high,” said Makus. “It felt like a small town came together to make something together.”

Jeanne Fleming is pictured at a previous year's Village Halloween Parade. Photo by Bob Lynn

That cozy vibe is by design. Jeanne Fleming thinks deeply, very deeply, about the parade. To hear her describe the night, it’s akin to a primal scream, on an individual and city-wide level. Sure, Fleming hopes that partying in the streets can help people forget themselves for a few hours. But she also thinks about the parade as a chance to “move energy in a bigger way” – essentially, to change the world – one prancing, costumed New Yorker at a time. The idea that art can transform lives is not theoretical to Fleming. In her early 30s, she was struggling with a deep depression. What pulled her out, she said, was working with the Bread and Puppet Theater. “I made this theater piece and I understood what my life was supposed to be,” she said. “I understood what I was supposed to do on the earth, and I never thought about anything again, but I haven't been depressed since.” And so, part of why she puts long days into planning these parades, year after year, on a shoestring budget, is to provide space for others to be creative. Fleming can recall parades better than most people remember their own birthdays. The 2001 parade, held just weeks after 9/11, was difficult but magnificent: “When we started the parade, you literally could hear a pin drop. People weren't breathing,” she said. Her voice cracked when she recalled the moment the band played “New York, New York” as a dirge, first slow, then faster. “You literally could hear the crowds starting to breathe. And then they started to laugh and cheer,” she said. “You could feel the city coming to life.”

Skeletons await their human interlocutors before this year's Village Halloween Parade Photo by Kerry Shaw/Gothamist