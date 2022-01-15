Thrown out of windows or flicked on the ground and stamped underfoot like in the movies — cigarette butts are small, but they are still the most common form of litter, according to new research commissioned last year by the nonprofit Keep America Beautiful, and they are anything but benign.

Cigarette filters contain a cocktail of microplastics and toxicants, including heavy metals and carcinogens. Getting them off the streets is the mission of a group of volunteer New Yorkers who call themselves the No Butts Campaign.

On a cold Sunday afternoon last month, five members of the group fanned out across the streets of East Harlem where they used mechanical pinchers on long rods to collect cigarette butts along Madison Avenue.

When a passerby stopped and stared, campaign organizer Joyce Bialik seized the opportunity to educate a member of the public by asking if they or someone they knew smoked. The person said he didn’t, but still took a few free pocket ashtrays that the group distributes during events.

“They smell terrible, hard to pick up and they’re everywhere,” said Bialik, a petite redheaded senior citizen who usually dresses in a cigarette butt costume made of cardboard when she’s out collecting. But not on a cold winter day. It’s too difficult, she explained, to collect butts with a coat underneath it. She and other volunteers began grabbing at butts trapped inside gaps in the sidewalk, the first of thousands they collected over a five-block stretch in the proceeding hour.