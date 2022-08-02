Since 1992, Rep. Jerrold Nadler represented Manhattan’s West Side while Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who took office in 1993, represented the East Side. Both lead prominent House committees: Nadler, 75, chairs the Judiciary Committee while Maloney, 76, chairs the Oversight Committee. Both members are fixtures in their respective political universes and have often endorsed each other in their reelection bids. That is until portions of their existing districts merged into one new district, with neither willing to run elsewhere.

But these incumbents are not the only candidates making a case that they are best positioned to represent Manhattanites. Attorney Suraj Patel, 38, who has twice challenged Maloney, is running for a third time. He has argued that voters deserve someone with new ideas and fresh energy to lead the district at a time when the city and nation face a series of existential threats. Patel, who previously worked on the 2008 presidential campaign for Barack Obama, has tried to take the decades of experience both Nadler and Maloney bring to the job and flip it on its head, arguing they had their chance to make the changes voters needed and failed.

The three candidates will face-off in a live, 90-minute debate co-sponsored by WNYC and Spectrum/NY1 News on Tuesday starting at 7 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know about the candidates and how to watch the debate.

How to watch or listen to the debate

The debate will air on WNYC 93.9 FM, 820 AM and will stream live on wnyc.org from 7 - 8:30 p.m. You can also watch the debate on Spectrum/NY1 or on their website, ny1.com. There will be no paywall for the debate.