What do free buses, cash bail, the minimum wage, charter schools, illicit marijuana stores and CUNY tuition have in common?

They’re all tied to a single piece of budget legislation that New York state lawmakers will put to an up-or-down vote later today.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders finally locked down the last bits of bill language for the $229 billion state budget late Monday, a full month after it was due. Lawmakers introduced a bill at around 8 p.m. that took many of the budget’s most contentious measures — including further changes to the state’s bail laws and a small expansion of charter schools — and put them in a single, 174-page budget bill.

The practice has long been commonplace in Albany, much to the chagrin of government transparency advocates. It even has a name within the walls of the state Capitol: the Big Ugly.

This year’s Big Ugly has dozens of measures that otherwise have little to do with each other, including:

A pilot program for free buses in New York City, with one route in each borough — selected by the MTA — set to be fare free within 150 days.

A measure clearing the way for the State University of New York and City University of New York systems to raise tuition — but only for out-of-state students.

A Hochul-sought change to the state’s 2019 cash bail laws. It’ll make clear judges have discretion to set cash bail in violent felony and misdemeanor cases.

A major crackdown on illicit cannabis stores that have popped up throughout New York City and the state, making it easier for state authorities to make a tax seizure and impose major fines.

The addition of 14 charter schools in New York City, by re-assigning charters that have since gone dormant or never opened in the first place.

A three-year minimum wage hike, gradually increasing to $17 an hour in 2026 in the city, Long Island and Westchester and $16 in the rest of the state. Then future increases will be tied to inflation.

The introduction of the Big Ugly marked the first time the public got a look at the exact details of the previously tentative state budget deal, which Hochul announced last week.