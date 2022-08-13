Democratic voters who live in the redrawn 10th congressional district — which covers lower Manhattan and parts of northwest Brooklyn — will be able to cast their votes beginning today for a rare open seat in New York City.

The race has been among the most competitive and crowded contests in New York. And the predominantly blue district means that the winner of the primary will most likely win the November general election.

A total of 13 Democratic candidates will appear on the ballot, but one of them, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, withdrew from the race last month after saying he lacked support.

However, that still leaves a dozen individuals to choose from.

Don’t know where to start? We’ve put together a quick cheat sheet here of all the candidates. Further down you can read our coverage of the race so far and listen to the debate hosted by WNYC and NY1.

Here are the players, in alphabetical order: