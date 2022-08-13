Democratic voters who live in the redrawn 10th congressional district — which covers lower Manhattan and parts of northwest Brooklyn — will be able to cast their votes beginning today for a rare open seat in New York City.
The race has been among the most competitive and crowded contests in New York. And the predominantly blue district means that the winner of the primary will most likely win the November general election.
A total of 13 Democratic candidates will appear on the ballot, but one of them, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, withdrew from the race last month after saying he lacked support.
However, that still leaves a dozen individuals to choose from.
Don’t know where to start? We’ve put together a quick cheat sheet here of all the candidates. Further down you can read our coverage of the race so far and listen to the debate hosted by WNYC and NY1.
Here are the players, in alphabetical order:
Quanda Francis
Francis, 42, is an accountant and entrepreneur. Last year, she was a Democratic candidate for mayor. Most recently, she campaigned for New York state comptroller but failed to get on the ballot. She said she became interested in politics around 2018 when she was working in the NYPD as an analyst and researcher.
She has pledged to make education, climate change, workforce development, and abortion rights her legislative priorities if elected to Congress.
Personal: Francis, a native New Yorker, currently lives in Brooklyn Heights with her husband and children. She has spoken about her experience of briefly being homeless as a teen.
Website: https://quandafrancis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/QuandaFrancis
Peter Gleason
Gleason is a lawyer who previously ran for Manhattan district attorney as a write-in candidate. His prior work experience includes serving as a New York City firefighter and police officer.
As a candidate for Congress, he is campaigning on improving public safety, corruption reform, and passing congressional term limits.
Personal: When he ran for Manhattan district attorney, he was endorsed by Frank Serpico, the famed NYPD whistleblower detective who exposed police corruption in the 1960s and '70s.
Website: none
Twitter: none
Daniel Goldman
Goldman, 46, is best known for being an MSNBC analyst after having served as the lead counsel for House Democrats during the 2019 impeachment hearings against then-President Donald Trump. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant attorney in New York tackling criminal and mob cases under U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.
Last year, he entered the race for state attorney general but dropped after the incumbent, Letitia James, decided to withdraw her candidacy for governor and run for re-election.
The central theme of his congressional campaign has been the protection of democracy and voting rights as well as fighting the Trump-led faction of the Republican Party.
Personal: Goldman lives in Tribeca with his wife and five children.
Website: https://www.dangoldmanforny.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/danielsgoldman
Elizabeth Holtzman
Holtzman, 81, was elected to Congress in 1972, becoming the youngest woman ever at the time to serve in that position. As a freshman representative, she rose to prominence for her role in the impeachment hearings against former President Richard Nixon. Following a failed U.S. Senate bid, she won election as Brooklyn district attorney, becoming the first woman prosecutor in New York City. She later became New York City comptroller, the only woman to ever hold that office.
She has said that the potential re-election bid of Trump spurred her to return to politics, along with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. She has pointed to her record of fighting for abortion rights and argued that the urgency of the moment for Democrats demands a seasoned veteran in Congress.
She has been endorsed by The Daily News editorial board, feminist Gloria Steinem, and the National Organization for Women.
Personal: A Brooklyn native, she lives in Boerum Hill. In her spare time, she enjoys kayaking.
Website: https://lizholtzman.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RepHoltzman
Mondaire Jones
Jones, 35, currently serves as the U.S. Representative for the 17th congressional district that covers parts of Westchester County and all of Rockland County. A lawyer who worked in the Obama administration, he was first elected in 2020 and became one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress.
He entered the race for the 10th congressional district after redistricting led Rep. Sean Maloney, who spearheads fundraising for fellow House Democrats, to announce a run in Jones’ district.
In announcing his bid, Jones spoke of a personal connection to the district, which is home to Greenwich Village and the birth of the gay rights movement.
As the only sitting member of Congress in the race and a frequent MSNBC guest, he has touted his prodigious work as a freshman legislator. He has been endorsed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Personal: Jones moved to Brooklyn’s Carroll Gardens shortly after announcing his run.
Website: https://mondaireforcongress.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MondaireJones
Jimmy Li
Li is a community activist who serves on Brooklyn Community Board 7. He is the chair of the immigration committee. He is the co-founder of the New York City Asian American Democratic Club and Asian American Community Empowerment.
As a candidate, he is campaigning on issues around racial equity and hate crimes, gun control, education and poverty, and immigration.
Website: none
Twitter: none
Maud Maron
Maron, 51, is an attorney who works as a public defender. A former president of a community education council, she co-founded PLACE NYC, a group that advocates for merit-based admissions in the city school system.
An outspoken critic of the public school system, Maron points to her advocacy for gifted and talented programs and the reopening of schools during the pandemic. Her platform centers on public safety, repealing the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions (SALT), the economic recovery from the pandemic, and fighting for the use of biological sex (as opposed to gender) as the basis of rights under Title IX.
Personal: Maron lives in SoHo with her husband and four children.
Website: https://maudmaron.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaudMaron
Yuh-Line Niou
Niou, 39, is a state assemblymember representing swaths of lower Manhattan that include the Lower East Side, Chinatown, Battery Park City, and the Financial District. Elected in 2016 following the resignation of disgraced Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, she is known for being part of the progressive wing of the state Legislature and for focusing on issues involving women and immigrant communities.
During the pandemic, she was among the Asian American elected officials who sought to draw attention to hate crimes against Asian New Yorkers. An immigrant from Taiwan, she would be only the second Asian American member of Congress from New York if elected.
She has the backing of the Working Families Party, an influential progressive organization that has historically had sway in the liberal district.
Personal: Niou lives in the Financial District. She has spoken openly about being diagnosed with autism and wanting to represent that community.
Website: https://www.nioufornewyork.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/yuhline
Carlina Rivera
Rivera, 38, has served in the New York City Council since 2018 representing portions of lower Manhattan, including the East Village, Gramercy, Kips Bay, and the Lower East Side. A former community board member, she has worked on issues related to affordable housing, women’s health care and reproductive rights, and climate resiliency. She has built her campaign around similar issues.
As a councilmember, she was an advocate for the creation of a first-of-its kind city fund that would pay for out-of-state women to travel to New York City for abortions. She also backed the de Blasio administration’s rezoning of SoHo/NoHo to create more affordable housing.
Rivera has earned several key endorsements, including those of Brooklyn Rep. Nydia Velázquez and 1199SEIU, an influential health care workers' union.
Personal: Rivera lives in Kips Bay. She often brings up her experiences of growing up in the Lower East Side as the daughter of a working-class single mother.
Website: https://www.carlinarivera.nyc
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CarlinaRivera
Brian Robinson
Robinson, 38, is the founder of a company that helps businesses with debt relief. He has said he decided to run for Congress after the January 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol in hopes of bringing a fresh and younger perspective to Washington, D.C..
A self-described moderate, he is campaigning on improving public safety, helping small businesses, and bringing civility back into politics.
Personal: Robinson lives in Tribeca with his wife and daughter.
Website: https://www.votebriannyc.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/votebrian
Jo Anne Simon
Simon, 70, is a state assemblymember representing parts of northwest Brooklyn, including Brooklyn Heights, Park Slope, Boerum Hill, and Dumbo. She was elected in 2014, having previously worked as a disability rights lawyer. She has campaigned as the only candidate who has represented the Brooklyn portion of the district and said she got involved in community activism after a shooting on her block.
As a state lawmaker, she has touted her work on legislation involving gun violence prevention, education, gender equity, and campaign finance reform. She has cited climate change as another priority that she would work on if elected to Congress.
She has been endorsed by fellow state lawmakers, including Manhattan Assemblymember Deborah Glick, the Central Brooklyn Independent Democrats, and Downtown Independent Democrats.
Personal: She grew up in a working-class section of Yonkers, NY and has lived in Brooklyn for 40 years. She currently lives in Boerum Hill with her husband.
Website: https://joannesimonforcongress.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoAnneSimonBK52
Yan Xiong
Xiong is a reverend and Asian American activist who drew attention to his campaign by criticizing ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio. In 1989, he was among the college students who participated in the pro-democracy demonstrations in Tiananmen Square. He later fled to the U.S. as a dissident and joined the U.S. Army as a chaplain.
His policy priorities include education, public safety, affordable housing, marriage equality, and immigration reform.
Personal: He has six children. In March, the Department of Justice revealed that Xiong was one of dozens of Chinese dissidents who were spied on and harassed by agents working for China’s secret police.
Website: https://www.yanxiongforcongress2022.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YanForNYC
And next Tuesday, WNYC’s Brian Lehrer will interview the candidates on his show which you can stream online or listen to at 93.9 FM.