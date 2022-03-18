The Meeker Avenue Plume in Brooklyn has been added to the Superfund National Priorities List, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week — making it New York City’s fourth federal Superfund site.

The plume is an underground reservoir of toxic chemicals found beneath the streets of northern Brooklyn, mostly in Greenpoint and East Williamsburg. First discovered in 2005, its footprint encompasses about 45 blocks of residential, commercial and industrial properties, including hundreds of homes and apartment buildings. The pollution in the plume came from local dry cleaning businesses, foundries and metalworking shops — and has seeped into the soil and groundwater, according to the EPA.

With this new Superfund designation, a full investigation of the Meeker Avenue Plume will now take place, using the extensive resources of the EPA’s Superfund program. This program seeks to remediate the most polluted sites in the United States, which pose a serious risk to human health.

After investigating the plume, the EPA will evaluate various cleanup options and seek to find the parties responsible for the pollution. If identified, they will be billed for the cost of its cleanup. The site may also be eligible for federal funds, including a recent influx of $3.5 billion to the Superfund Remedial Program from the bipartisan infrastructure law, which President Biden ratified in November 2021.