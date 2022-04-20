When Stony Brook University Hospital became inundated with coronavirus patients in March 2020, Kristen Hansen had only been working there for a couple of months. She soon began treating an overwhelming number of patients who were severely ill with the unfamiliar germ and moved into the basement of the house she shared with her parents and sister, so she could avoid putting her family at risk. She also feared for her own safety as she tried to make a single N-95 mask last for six weeks, she said.

It was a kind of trial by fire that the now-25-year-old likens to being in combat without the proper training or weaponry. So little was known at the time about how the disease worked that hospitals statewide struggled to cope.

“Imagine sending soldiers to war with Nerf guns against people with real artillery,” she said in a recent interview. “That’s kind of what it felt like.”

Since starting therapy in November 2020, Hansen has come to acknowledge that she also has something else in common with many of those who have been to war: PTSD.

“I am definitely a more anxious person than I ever was,” Hansen told Gothamist. “I used to be very free-spirited and relaxed and go with the flow. And since the pandemic I've become very uptight. It also has kind of made me lose faith in people.”

Various studies on the effects of COVID-19 on health care workers show that Hansen is not alone in experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health challenges.

A study of 2,579 health care workers at New York City’s Mount Sinai Health System early on in the pandemic, between April and May 2020, found that nearly 40% of respondents were experiencing symptoms of PTSD, anxiety or depression. A much more recent national survey of approximately 12,600 nurses conducted in January 2022 found that acute care nurses were still experiencing high rates of burnout and that younger nurses were more vulnerable than older nurses. Among those under 35, two-thirds reported feeling anxious, and 43% reported feeling depressed.

These are alarming findings in a field where burnout and stigma around seeking mental health care were already concerns before the pandemic arrived.

Gothamist spoke to five mental health professionals who leapt into action early on to organize and provide targeted support to New York City health care workers. They provided insight into how health care workers have struggled — and coped — during the pandemic so far, and what types of services they might need moving forward. One example: a strong support network, and the ability to commiserate with colleagues who have shared experiences. Still, these experts noted, it may be a while before the full psychological impact the pandemic has had on health care workers comes into view.