Another person died this week due to extreme heat, city officials announced — the third fatality in a heat wave that descended on the region last week.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Wednesday that the individual, who was found dead in a private residence on Tuesday, suffered a heat-exacerbated death due to underlying conditions, including high blood pressure and heart disease.

The individual’s name, age, and address were not released.

The recent wave was the longest stretch of temperatures above 90 degrees in New York City since 2013.

According to a recent study from the city's health department, approximately 10 New Yorkers die from heat-related causes per year, on average.

It takes longer to account for the many more heat-exacerbated deaths, which happen when chronic diseases worsen as a result of the heat.

There were roughly 360 heat-exacerbated deaths each year between 2011 and 2019, according to the report.

Gwynne Hogan contributed reporting.