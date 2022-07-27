A second New Yorker died due to sweltering temperatures during the six-day heat wave, New York City’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed.

The person died of hyperthermia on Monday, the office said. The heat was the main cause of death, though the person had hypertensive cardiovascular disease which was a contributing factor.

The six-day long heat spell began on July 19th and was the longest stretch of temperatures above 90 degrees in New York City since 2013, according to the National Weather Service.

The medical examiner confirmed the first death occurred over the weekend, when a person with cardiovascular disease and emphysema died from hyperthermia, according to the medical examiner.

Both people were at home at the time of their deaths and at least one of them had air conditioning, according to Julie Bolcer, a spokesperson for the office. The office didn’t release their ages, names or any further details on their deaths.

On average, about ten New Yorkers die from heat-stress deaths each year, according to a recent analysis from the City’s Health Department. But there are many more heat-exacerbated deaths — ones that occur when chronic conditions flare up due to the heat — that take longer to account for. On average there were about 360 heat-exacerbated deaths each year between 2011 and 2019, according to the report.

Black New Yorkers are twice as likely to die from heat-related issues than white residents. New Yorkers over the age of 70 were most likely to fall victims to the heat, the report found.