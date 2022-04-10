A new police unit designed to remove guns from New York City streets has primarily arrested suspects on low-level offenses, according to new data provided by the NYPD.

Mayor Eric Adams launched the Neighborhood Safety Teams last month, fulfilling a controversial campaign pledge to restore a version of the anti-crime units that were disbanded by his predecessor. With a focus on high-crime areas, the 200-person unit would “proactively suppress violent major crimes and illegal gun possession through precision policing,” according to NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.

But nearly a month later, the most common charge in arrests made by the anti-gun unit was for possession of a forged instrument, such as a fake ID or stolen credit card. Of the 135 total arrests made by the unit, 26 have been for criminal possession of a firearm, according to data provided to Gothamist by the NYPD.

By comparison, the same officers have arrested 24 people for criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor charge often connected to the possession of drug paraphernalia and frequently downgraded to a non-criminal violation.

Police reform advocates said that the arrest data, which was first reported by City & State, confirms their fears that the revamped anti-gun group would auger a return to an aggressive style of policing focused on low-level offenses.

“It’s no surprise to me that the numbers are showing that they’re engaged in broken windows kinds of arrests, where they are targeting New Yorkers who are at worst going to be accused of committing low level offenses,” said Robert Gangi, director of New York’s Police Reform Organizing Project.

An NYPD spokesperson did not respond to questions about the racial breakdown of the arrests or where they took place. The most recent iteration of the anti-crime units, which were disbanded by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020, was notorious for using force on communities of color.

Adams and other NYPD officials have pointed to key differences between the Neighborhood Safety Teams and its predecessors. While members of the previous unit dressed in street clothes, the new Neighborhood Safety officers are required to wear “modified uniforms” that clearly designate them as police officers.

Those assigned to the group have also undergone training in de-escalation, communication, and constitutional policing, according to the NYPD.

Adams has touted the new teams as a centerpiece of his efforts to stamp down on gun violence. And he has suggested that the units could be expanded ahead of an expected spike in shootings over the summer. According to the most recent NYPD data, citywide shooting incidents were up 14% compared to this time last year.

Appearing on “Face the Nation” last week, Adams said the units were already achieving results for the city.

“We have to stop the flow of guns, but we also must do the jobs of getting the guns off the streets that’s on there now, and my anti-gun unit, they’re doing that.”

Additional reporting by Gwynne Hogan.