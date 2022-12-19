A proposal to "reimagine" stretches of Manhattan's Fifth Avenue between Bryant Park and Central Park could mean fewer cars and more space for pedestrians and cyclists along the busy commercial corridor.

Mayor Eric Adams announced what he referred to as a "major new visioning process" on Sunday with the goal of making Fifth Avenue safer to the public. Adams said he would be assembling a coalition of government officials and community leaders across Midtown Manhattan to make Fifth Avenue "more appealing to residents, workers and visitors with world-class public space."

“Fifth Avenue is an iconic corridor and an engine of our Midtown economy. But it is also an unmissable opportunity to show the city and the country how world-class public space can help create vibrant central business districts,” Adams said in a statement. “New York isn’t coming back, New York is back. But New Yorkers don’t sit on our hands — we will continue to bring everyone to the table, come up with innovative ideas together, and make our city safer, fairer, and more prosperous.”

Adams said the process would draw from what has largely been deemed a successful Open Streets holiday season that opened Fifth Avenue to pedestrians. The announcement also came after the “New New York: Making New York Work for Everyone” action plan Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul rolled out last week, which aims to turn New York’s business districts into "vibrant 24/7 destinations as a critical goal for the city’s economic recovery, with public realm improvements being one key initiative."