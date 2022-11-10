The Adams administration is set to close a tent facility on Randall’s Island for asylum seekers, less than a month after the controversial facility first opened, City Hall announced Thursday evening.

The mayor's office said the number of migrants arriving in the city in recent months had reached roughly 23,800, but that the rate had slowed, meaning the sprawling tent site was no longer required.

In its place, the administration will open a 600-room facility to temporarily house single adult migrant men in the Watson Hotel in Midtown starting next week.

“We continue to welcome asylum seekers arriving in New York City with compassion and care. This Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will provide asylum seekers with a place to stay, access support, and get to their final destination,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

The city Office of Emergency Management and Health and Hospitals will help run the site with private contractors, and the staff will be majority bilingual, according to City Hall and an email Gothamist obtained from a Mayor’s Office of State Legislative Affairs staffer to elected officials. City Limits was the first to report the move.

The tent site was erected on Randall’s Island just three weeks ago – after the Adams administration reversed course on a plan to build an encampment on the flood-prone parking lot of Orchard’s Beach.

It was meant to serve 500 single men, with space for an additional 500, according to officials.The city spent $325,000 to build the new Randall’s Island complex and roughly the same amount to initially site the camp at Orchard Beach, according to Zach Iscol, the Emergency Management commissioner. The city has declined to say how many migrants are currently using the facility.

This is a developing story. Check back more for details.