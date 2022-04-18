Mayor Eric Adams on Monday said he is considering three types of metal detectors to be used in the subway system in the wake of last week's mass shooting on board a Manhattan-bound N train in Sunset Park.

In his first in-person news conference since exiting COVID isolation, Adams offered few details on the added cost to the detectors, who will monitor them and where in the system they will be installed. He said he is delegating the task of researching the best type of detector to Phil Banks, deputy mayor for public safety.

At the news conference, Adams called the technology extremely promising, but he would not disclose the names of the manufacturers being formally reviewed.

“We’re looking at three devices. We haven’t narrowed in on just one yet,” Adams said. “Once we know we’ll make that announcement.”

Last week, the mayor’s office confirmed to Gothamist that Massachusetts-based Evolv Technology was under consideration. The company has developed an advanced detector capable of determining the density and shape alongside its metal composition, allowing their scanners to distinguish guns and bombs from some everyday objects like cellphones.