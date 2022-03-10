On a rainy Wednesday, foot traffic was scant among the warren of alleys and streets that make up Manhattan’s Financial District. Save for the incessant sound of drilling, New York City’s famed engine of commerce looked depressingly depleted of life, a far cry from the pre-pandemic scene of fast-walking and fast-talking pedestrians.

“It’s very slow right now,” said Omar Naner, who owns America’s Deli on Trinity Place.

His customers were mostly the orange-vested construction workers that lately seem to outnumber suit-and-tie professionals. Naner said he has yet to see office workers come back in large numbers.

“They like working from home and the bosses save money on rent, I guess,” he said.

Days after Mayor Eric Adams celebrated the lifting of some mask and vaccine restrictions as a key milestone in the city’s reopening, many business owners and experts remain deeply skeptical about workers resuming a five-day work week. The sluggish pace of the return, which was partly due to the omicron variant, underscores the belief that the pandemic has brought about a fundamental change in the ways people think about work and their desire to be in an office environment.

As of March 3, data from the security company Kastle, which measures turnstile swipes in buildings, reported an office occupancy rate of around 34% in New York City. That’s up 3% from the week before.

Since becoming mayor, Adams has repeatedly exhorted workers to return to the office, tying it to the city’s economic comeback. But in a telling pivot, he has recently softened his position on the five-day in-person work week, suggesting that some industries and employers may bring their workers into the office for fewer days. With some exceptions, municipal workers have been back at the office since last September.

“It is going to take us some time before we define what [workplaces during] COVID is going to look like,” Adams told reporters on Thursday at an unrelated press conference at the Hunts Point Cooperative in the Bronx. He said that some employers, like those in the tech sector, are “operating differently.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul has also acknowledged that the five-day office week may be a thing of the past. Earlier this month, she spoke about the delicate dance for employers who are struggling to retain employees in a competitive labor market.

“There's a sense that if one company tells their employees to come back, that they'll lose their employees who want flexibility to another employer,” she said on March 1, following an event in Harlem.

Hochul added that she envisioned a future where people come in “at least three to four days at minimum” so as to benefit from social interaction and in-person collaboration.

Those who study the labor market or speak regularly to business leaders say the shift by the state’s top two leaders, who are both Democrats, was unsurprising.

“Both the governor and the mayor have been talking to employers and have heard that there's a great deal of uncertainty about what the permanent schedule for return to work or remote work will be,” said Kathryn Wylde, the president of the business-lobbying group Partnership for New York City.

The mayor has held several meetings with business leaders, most recently on Wednesday. On Monday afternoon, he spoke at a town hall meeting with Goldman Sachs workers. Despite facing reluctance, many Wall Street firms, including Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan, have called for the resumption of in-person work.

“We were just talking about how we can do this together,” Adams told reporters afterwards. “How can we get this city up and operating?”

Wylde said that while many employers see the value of having their staff in the office, they are also worried about their mental health and the potential for burnout.

“There's a sort of PTSD syndrome coming from the workforce to employers,” she said. “And they're just trying not to put too much pressure, not to be arbitrary and to give it some time.”

The work-from-home phenomenon goes beyond New York City. According to Kastle, the average office occupancy rate among 10 major U.S. cities is 38%, led by Austin, Texas at nearly 54%.

“I don't think under the best of circumstances you're going to see the return to office approach 75% by the end of the year,” said James Parrott, an economist at the New School’s Center for New York City Affairs. “People's expectations have changed a lot. And I think businesses have also seen that it's not completely disruptive to their operations.”

During an interview on CNBC last week, Adams expressed confidence that he could usher in a full return to the office. “If I bring about the safety that's needed, and show the excitement of being back in the city, bringing tourism back to join the office atmosphere, New Yorkers are going to come back and be part of the economy,” he said.

His remarks were largely panned on Twitter.