The groups were eager to know if the new shelters would meet the legal standards established by the consent decree. They also expressed concerns about so many children living in one large setting.

“We are deeply concerned with any scenario in which families with children would be relegated to congregate settings,” the groups said. “This practice, which has been widely condemned for its adverse and dangerous impact on this uniquely vulnerable population, is already subject to legal prohibitions.”

Joshua Goldfein, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society, said the city told them about the new plan but didn’t provide details. The groups have asked a series of follow up questions about whether the centers would meet the city’s legal requirements for providing shelter. They were still waiting for clarification, Goldfein said.

“We have a lot of questions about how this will work and whether it will be beneficial to people coming to New York and also how it will affect the shelter system,” he said.

The Adams administration has struggled to meet the legal standard required by the 1979 right-to-shelter decree, with advocates highlighting multiple violations of the law over the past several months that meant migrants were left sleeping in chairs or on the floors of intake centers overnight.

More than 13,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since the spring – 8,500 of whom are seeking housing in the city’s shelter system, according to the most recent estimates from the mayor. A young mother’s suicide on Sunday sparked more calls for additional support from the city to handle the burgeoning crisis.

Last week, ahead of Thursday’s announcement, Adams said the city was reassessing how it handled people seeking shelter, though he offered few specifics. Thursday’s announcement appeared to be the first indication of what he meant.

Kathleen Cash at Safety Net Project called the photos of the new shelters “devastating,” describing them as “short-term municipal refugee camps.”

“Housing is the answer, that's it," Cash said.