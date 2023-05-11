New York City paused its plan to send about 60 migrants to an Orange County hotel late Wednesday amid fierce opposition from local Republican officials.

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, confirmed the city would no longer send a bus of asylum seekers to a suburban hotel in the town of Newburgh on Wednesday, as originally planned. But he said the city isn’t backing off of its plan, suggesting the stoppage is temporary.

“We’re discussing legal and safety concerns with our state partners, and while we have paused tonight, our plans have not changed,” mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy said Wednesday night.

Levy’s statement came after Orange County sheriff’s deputies and Newburgh town police spent the day staked out at The Crossroads Hotel just off I-84, where Adams’ office was expected to direct a busload of single male migrants who had been sheltered in New York City and volunteered for relocation.

Earlier in the week, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, a Republican, had signed an executive order prohibiting hotels in the county from housing the migrants, arguing the county code prohibits short-term hotels from taking on long-term tenants.

The police officers were stationed at the hotel to enforce the order, according to Neuhaus, who said they were there to keep the peace and were not expected to make any arrests.

At the same time, Neuhaus and Adams’ offices were in contact with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration. Earlier Wednesday, Hochul said her office was assessing whether Neuhaus’ order — along with a similar state of emergency issued by Rockland County Executive Ed Day — was constitutional.

Hochul also said her office was working to find additional space to shelter migrants, both inside the city and outside it.

“I'm working very closely with the mayor to identify more sites where we can welcome these individuals,” the Democratic governor told reporters in Manhattan.

On Friday, Adams’ office announced it would begin sending migrants in its care to hotels in Rockland and Orange counties as a way of alleviating its shelter capacity issues. The city would be responsible for the cost of lodging, feeding and caring for the asylum seekers.

New York City has more than 37,000 asylum seekers currently in its care, according to the mayor’s office. That number is expected to grow following Thursday’s expiration of a federal, COVID-era order that made it easier for the government to turn migrants away at the border.

The Rockland and Orange county executives, both Republicans, fought back, with Rockland’s Ed Day winning a restraining order that temporarily prohibited the city from executing its plan in that county.

Neuhaus, the Orange executive, said in a Facebook video Wednesday evening that he’s been informed New York City won’t be busing migrants to his county for the “near future.”

“That doesn’t mean that the issue is not solved and the issue is not going away,” Neuhaus said. “And by the way, I am a trust-but-verify person, so I will stay attuned to this.”

Neuhaus said he and Adams had “some very, very heated conversation,” but he’s “happy that they have some sort of resolution.”