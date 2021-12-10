Mayor-elect Eric Adams has acknowledged having private talks with elected officials as well as union leaders on who he wants to become the next New York City Council speaker, as the race intensifies for what is considered the second-most powerful role in city government.

The behind-the-scenes maneuvering amounts to the first political test for the new administration.

On Thursday, Adams was asked at an unrelated news conference whether he was making calls on behalf of candidate Francisco Moya, a Democrat who represents parts of Queens that includes East Elmhurst and Corona. Moya served in the state Assembly where he had worked with Senate members of the now-defunct Independent Democratic Conference.

Some of his surrogates making calls include Manhattan and Bronx Rep. Adriano Espaillat and outgoing Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., according to multiple sources who asked not to give their name so they can freely speak about the race. A spokesperson for Diaz Jr. declined to comment. A representative for Espaillat did not immediately return a call for comment.

“When people reached out to me who I respect as leaders and unions as well as other electeds, I shared my opinions,” Adams told reporters on Thursday. “I made it clear in private conversations who should be the next speaker, and they should embrace my values.”

“Public safety—we have to be safe—this is not a secret,” said Adams, who did not disclose his top choices for speaker.

His comments were the latest sign that the mayor-elect is working behind the scenes after previously saying he would not get involved in the race. They also came amid growing opposition to Moya, who is considered unpopular among some members in the council and pegged as more of a centrist compared to colleagues.

Late Friday, a source told Gothamist that Queens Council member Adrienne Adams, whose district includes Jamaica and Richmond Hill, had secured the backing of DC 37 and 32 BJ, two important unions that would make her a formidable candidate. The Daily News reported sources as saying that she had also received the support of two other unions—New York State Nurses Association and the Communication Workers of America—and Queens Democratic party leader Rep. Gregory Meeks and Bronx Democratic leader and state Senator Jamaal Bailey.

Moya is being endorsed by the Hotel Trades Council, a union that represents hotel workers.

The involvement of the mayor and his surrogates has angered advocacy groups who continue to press for a female speaker given the first-ever female majority in the council come January. Ten women’s organizations, including 21 in ‘21, which successfully pushed to get a majority of women on the council, released a joint statement on Wednesday urging that the next speaker be a woman over a man.

“So long as the mayor-elect is pushing a man, he’s not reading the room,” Jessica Haller, the group’s executive director, told Gothamist/WNYC.