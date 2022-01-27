Mayor Eric Adams’ brother will not be raking in the big bucks as head of mayoral security.

Instead, Bernard Adams has been granted a waiver by the New York City Conflicts of Interest Board (COIB) to serve as senior advisor for mayoral security for the nominal salary of $1 a year, allowing him to become an official city employee.

The details of COIB’s decision are outlined in a written response to the mayor’s office that Gothamist/WNYC obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request.

On Wednesday, COIB sent the opinion to the mayor’s counsel, Brendan McGuire, which made clear that City Hall walked back its initial plan to pay Adams’ brother a hefty $210,000 salary but instead sought a waiver for him to play an uncompensated role in the administration, in keeping with the precedents set by previous administrations.

The waiver also stated that Bernard Adams will have no staff or authority within the New York City Police Department and will be subject to the same annual disclosure requirements as other public officials. The mayor has also committed to recusing himself from any decisions regarding his brother’s employment, according to the waiver.

The mayor initially hired his brother, a 56-year-old retired NYPD sergeant, on December 30th — a move that would appear to violate the city’s prohibition on nepotism if not approved by COIB, the small agency tasked with overseeing public employees adherence to local conflicts of interest, ethics and lobbyist gift laws.

