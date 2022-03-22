Only three months into his tenure, Mayor Eric Adams has put food policy front and center in his agenda. In February, he hosted a cooking demonstration while announcing a citywide chain of plant-based medicine clinics. He directed city agencies to serve more plant-based meals a few weeks later.

But concurrently, Adams has also called the high price of healthy food "a myth" and said New Yorkers should buy berries and lentils from their local bodegas.

“I want people to say, ‘What could I eat in my bodega right now?’” Adams said at the February 7th cooking event. “These black-eyed peas are right in your local bodega. The carrots in your local bodega. The bananas, the apples in your local bodega. The berries in your local bodega.”

In truth, experts say time and money constraints, as well as a segregated food system, make it difficult for the poorest New Yorkers to eat the kind of diet that helped Adams himself manage his Type 2 diabetes, a chronic disease afflicting close to 1 million New Yorkers.

Adams has acknowledged these disparities, telling reporters, “Healthy food is where The New York Times is on the stand. Unhealthy food is where all the other tabloids are on the stand.” Research finds that not having enough nutritious food is linked to chronic disease risk, particularly for people who aren’t eligible for food assistance services such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Food policy experts and advocates applaud the mayor’s food-forward agenda, while also calling on him to fill gaps in the city’s disconnected patchwork of nutrition programs. The researchers and advocates interviewed for this story say the city’s efforts to remedy food insecurity tend to address smaller issues, like the absence of grocery stores, rather than the overarching problems.

“What would it take to make healthy food as convenient, accessible and affordable as unhealthy food?” asked Nicholas Freudenberg, director of the CUNY Urban Food Policy Institute. “How can we change the calculus, so healthy food is the easy choice rather than the hard choice? We really need to think of policies that would move us in that direction.”