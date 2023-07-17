Mayor Eric Adams will tap Acting Police Commissioner Edward Caban to succeed Keechant Sewell at the helm of the New York Police Department, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

Caban, who served as former Commissioner Sewell's first deputy commissioner until she announced her resignation last month, would be the department's first Hispanic officer to take command, the New York Post reported. An announcement was expected Monday morning at the Bronx's 40th Precinct, where Caban kicked off his police career, according to the newspaper, which cited multiple sources familiar with the news.

Requests seeking comment from the NYPD and the mayor's office were not immediately returned.

The mayor had previously said he has a short list of potential replacements, but did not publicly share the names on that list. However, several officers affiliated with the nation's largest police department told Gothamist they had heard that Caban may be the one chosen for the role.

Upon her resignation, Sewell said the department had faced “tremendous tragedy, challenges and triumphs” and called the NYPD “an extraordinary collective of hard working public servants.” She also said officer morale had been one of her priorities and that she hoped the changes made under her leadership would be “lasting hallmarks of my focus on your well being.”

Contributed reporting by Samantha Max.