Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's reelection loss last week is a sign that his administration's policies on crime are popular.

Lightfoot received just 17% of the vote in her bid for a second term in a race that centered around rising crime and gun violence in the Second City. Adams said her loss is "a warning sign" for the country.

"Eric Adams has been talking about public safety, not only on the campaign trail but for the first year," Adams said on CNN's State of the Union. "I showed up at crime scenes. I knew what New Yorkers were saying and I saw it all over the country. I think if anything, it is really stating that this is what I have been talking about."

Adams and Lightfoot were political allies over the last year. The pair held a private meeting and news conference when Adams visited Chicago less than three months after taking office.

Adams made crime a centerpiece of his campaign for City Hall in 2021. He's also come under fire from some fellow New York Democrats for criticizing the state's 2019 reforms to cash bail, a point he repeated on Sunday.

"We have a recidivism problem in New York and far too many people, there's about 2,000 people who are repeatedly catch, release, repeat in crimes," Adams said. "If we don't take them off our streets, they're going to continue to prey on innocent people."