Mayor Eric Adams plans to spend $900 million to build more bus and bicycle lanes to help move New Yorkers more quickly and safely through the city’s streets, he said at a news conference in Brooklyn on Saturday.

A city council member called the $900 million commitment a “massive” investment in the “Streets Master Plan.” But the sum falls short of the $3.1 billion the City Council had asked for earlier this month.

“This investment is a game-changer,” Adams said.

The mayor’s $900-million proposal will be part of the city’s budget negotiations as the two branches of government debate and decide how to spend the public’s money. The deadline to have a budget in place is June 30.

When a reporter at the news conference asked Adams whether the sum was his final offer to the City Council, the mayor said: “This is part of the continuing conversation.”

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams’ representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Under the “Streets Master Plan,” passed in 2019 under Bill de Blasio’s administration, the city was required to build 250 miles of protected bike lanes and 150 miles of protected bus lanes over five years.

“This is a dramatic investment by mayor Adams and a very clear commitment to addressing street safety across the five boroughs,” Councilman Lincoln Restler of Brooklyn and a member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure told Gothamist in an interview.

Restler said the funding will pay for hundreds of miles of additional protected bike lanes and bus lanes, as well as the installation of concrete barriers on some bike lanes.

“Most immediately, these resources are going to go out to hardening bike lanes and making real protected bike lanes,” Restler said. “Instead of just paint on the streets, having Jersey barriers and other forms of physical protection down, so the cars don’t drive into, park in or block bike lanes and undermine the safety of cyclists.”