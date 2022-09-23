Just nine months after being sworn in, Mayor Eric Adams’ campaign pledge to be the “bike mayor” who installs 300 miles of protected bike lanes and 150 miles of bus lanes in four years is already falling short.

Adams’ administration isn’t close to hitting average yearly milestones for those targets, according to the Mayor’s Management Report released last week, which provides an update on all city agencies’ work.

Adams is only halfway toward building 75 miles of protected bike lanes this year. That pace would get him to his campaign pledge at the end of his term.

Adams has only installed 2 miles of dedicated bus lanes, according to transit advocates who track the city’s work. He would need to install 37.5 miles per year to reach his campaign goal.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation under Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez appears to be struggling to update routine statistics and documents that allow people to identify dangerous intersections and keep track of the city’s progress on its street safety improvements..

Jon Orcutt, an advocate with Bike New York who worked at the DOT under former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, said the DOT’s recent struggles are deterring potential job applicants to the agency.

“It’s repelling people who are the driven, interested, talented cohort that the city needs really badly,” Orcutt said. “It’s an agency that needed to renew its technical chops and get its mojo back, and it’s going in the other direction now.”

It’s not just routine documents that are being neglected.

Eric McClure, executive director of StreetsPac, a political action committee that advocates safe streets, said the agency is behind on a plan to replace 20 miles of plastic barriers that are used in some bike lanes with concrete barriers. Advocates had welcomed the project as a big step to protect cyclists.

“It’s not a quick and easy process, and will probably come up short of what they promised,” McClure said.

The Adams administration initially said the sturdier barriers would be set up in the first 100 days. It then pushed that back to the end of 2023. The DOT told Gothamist it expects to have 10 miles of protective barriers done by the end of this year.

Orcutt credits the agency for one win this year: the two-way protected bike lane announced in May on Schermerhorn Street in Downtown Brooklyn was open to bikers this week, with further improvements coming later this year. He hopes this will be a model for other streets. But he said the biggest challenge will be keeping vehicles out of bike lanes, and he thinks the city still lacks a good template for a bike lane that does that consistently.

“It’s a real free-for-all on the streets and the mayor hasn’t responded to that at all,” Orcutt said, referring to vehicles regularly parking in and blocking the entrances to protected bike lanes.

Bus Goals Gridlock

The Mayor’s Management Report shows there have been 12.9 bus lane miles installed in fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30. But advocates note nearly 11 of those miles were installed during former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s term, not in 2022.

“Unfortunately, Mayor Adams isn’t getting things done for bus riders,” said Tabitha Decker, deputy executive director at TransitCenter. “Bus lanes are one of the most effective tools the city has to speed up buses, which are the slowest in the country.”