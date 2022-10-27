New Yorkers are complaining about sanitation more than at any time in recent memory. But according to a team of city inspectors, only 1.5% of streets across the five boroughs are “filthy.”

That finding for fiscal year 2022, which is included in the biannual Mayor’s Management Report and used by the Department of Sanitation to determine policy, surprised many New Yorkers.

“Have you seen New York? It’s dirty everywhere,” said Blanca Java, who lives in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

She doubted the accuracy of the analysis, which found only 6% of the streets in her neighborhood were “filthy.”

Another one of the city’s dirtiest districts, according to the City Hall program called “Scorecard,” is Morrisania in the Bronx. City observers rated 7% of streets there “filthy.”

“Yeah, this is one of the worst neighborhoods,” said resident Vernon Sidbury. “When you come out at night, there's rats all over the place. If you come down this side block, there's rats coming from everywhere. They’re coming out of the lots, out of the ground, everything. You know, it is one of the filthiest places.”

The Scorecard survey dates back to 1973 and is run by the Mayor’s Office of Operations. The program faced tough scrutiny from the state comptroller’s office just this week as part of an ongoing review of whether the sanitation department “effectively monitors the cleanliness of NYC’s streets and sidewalks.” Inspectors visit blocks each month and assign a score ranging from “acceptably clean” to “filthy” based on the amount of litter. That score is then extrapolated to apply to an entire sanitation district.

According to a map of the scores, some of the cleanest neighborhoods in the last fiscal year were the Financial District and the Upper East Side, which had no filthy streets.

Previous Scorecards show that only 0.2% of city streets were filthy in fiscal year 2018. In fiscal year 2020, only 0.1% of streets were deemed filthy.

The obscure metric is surprisingly important. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli wrote in a 2020 audit that the Scorecard program is the sanitation department’s “sole performance measure for monitoring the sanitation operations.” The sanitation department disputed that claim, saying it uses other sources of information, as well.

The audit found other problems with the program. Scorecard observers do “drive-by inspections” of blocks, DiNapoli wrote.

“We question whether Operations’ drive-by approach to inspections provides inspectors with a clear line of sight of the actual conditions of NYC’s streets or sidewalks, especially when inspecting areas that are blocked from view by parked cars or areas on the opposite side of the street,” the audit read.