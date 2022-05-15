It’s a scene that’s played out again and again.

A New York City mayor wants to take action. But first, they have to look north.

The latest iteration will come Tuesday, when Mayor Eric Adams is expected to travel to Albany to make a last-minute pitch for his agenda, by which point there will be just eight days left in the state legislative session.

Adams is pushing for an extension – or expansion – of three major programs in the city, all three of which are set to expire in the coming weeks or months:

All three will require the Democrat-led state Legislature to pass a bill, and for Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign them into law.

But why does Albany have to be involved? Why can’t a major metropolis that’s home to more than 8 million people decide all of that on its own? The answer lies in the state constitution and extensive court precedent that has bedeviled New York City mayors for nearly a century.

Why does NYC need state lawmakers’ permission to act?

Article IX of the New York State Constitution lays out, in great detail, the purpose of local governments and what powers they possess. In short, it allows the city to enact laws related to its “property, affairs or government” unless they conflict with the Constitution or with a general state law.

But numerous court cases dating back to 1929 have given great deference to state lawmakers, as the New York State Bar Association wrote in 2016. In short, they can pass state laws that “preempt” a local law (or entire class of local laws), and they can act when a local matter is of “substantial state interest” – which can be interpreted to mean pretty much anything.

And while the Constitution also theoretically limits the state Legislature’s ability to enact laws that only affect New York City or any other particular municipality, lawmakers can (and often do) get around that by passing a general law that applies to “any city with a population of at least 1 million people.” (There’s only one city in the state that meets that criteria, and that’s New York City.)

That gives the state enormous sway over what does – and doesn’t – happen on the local level, even in a major city like New York City. And it applies in all three of the major programs Adams is looking to extend, which are set to expire as part of previously approved state laws.