Mayor Eric Adams has compared the rise of cryptocurrency to the life-cycle of the Amazon rainforest.

“When you look at the floor of the rainforest, you see the death of the trees, the vines, and others that become fertilizers for the new growth that takes place,” he said in an interview with Gothamist. “The fear people are having around crypto is that they think it’s the death of how you do business or how you do commerce.”

But in fact, he predicted that the demise of old practices will pave the way for a “future commerce.”

“That,” he added, “is the transformation.”

New York City mayors have traditionally pursued pet economic development projects. But few in recent memory have been as buzzy and polarizing as crypto — a decentralized banking system based on digital currencies. The $2 trillion global industry has invaded Wall Street, rankled environmentalists and spurred regulatory concerns over a potential speculative bubble. Crypto firms have in recent months exerted more political influence, ramping up their lobbying efforts at the state and federal level.