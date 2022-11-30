As Mayor Eric Adams ratchets up his administration's approach to tackling street homelessness, city data shows that only about 5% of the homeless people caught up in the mayor's encampment sweeps entered the shelter system as a result.

According to statistics from the mayor's office, city employees cleared 3,198 homeless encampments – or 14 sites a day – from public spaces between March 18 and the end of October, which also includes multiple sweeps of the same locations. Of the 2,098 people residing in homeless encampments that teams of city workers engaged with, just 115 agreed to enter the shelter system, according to the mayor’s office. The Adams administration did not provide information on how long those individuals stayed and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The latest city stats offer a glimpse into the Adams administration’s tactics to tackle the rise in homelessness that has befallen the mayor during his first year in office. On Tuesday, Adams ramped up his approach, announcing that the city will involuntarily hospitalize people suffering from mental illness even if they pose no overt threat to themselves or others.

The business community is lauding Adams’ approach as the city gradually returns from pandemic lows in employment and tourism. But homeless advocates have blasted the mayor’s encampment sweeps since they began in the spring, saying they only chase people from one location to another and don't address the underlying problems that cause homelessness.

“Sweeps are traumatizing and downright violent. The thousands of sweeps that the city has conducted are horrific and are part and parcel of the city’s war on poor and homeless New Yorkers,” said Karim Walker, an organizer and outreach worker at the Safety Net Project of the Urban Justice Center.

“We know what it takes to address homelessness – stable housing – and we know that we have enough empty housing stock for all homeless New Yorkers. The fact that the city knows this and continues to conduct these sweeps is deplorable and is little more than political theater," Walker added.

City data obtained by the Safety Net Project through a Freedom of Information Act request shows that teams of workers – which, at a minimum, include the police, sanitation workers and social workers – target the same encampments repeatedly. In Midtown, city officials have attempted to shut down one encampment as many as 97 times in a span of six months.

New York City has seen a surge in homelessness even before thousands of migrants overwhelmed the city’s already-burdened shelter system. As of Monday, there were more than 64,000 people living in shelters managed by the city’s Department of Social Services and thousands more staying in shelters managed by other city agencies — enough to fill Yankee Stadium, which holds 52,325 fans, with tens of thousands left over.

The city’s annual census of homeless people living on the streets — which advocates contend is a significant undercount — found that 3,439 people were living on the streets and in the subways last winter.