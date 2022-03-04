New York City restaurants, gyms, cultural institutions and entertainment venues will no longer have to ask indoor customers for proof of vaccination starting on Monday, Mayor Eric Adams said Friday.

At the same time, the mayor said that the city’s lawyers had determined that businesses and venues, including restaurants, are legally entitled to deny service to unvaccinated individuals should they elect to keep the policy known as Key2NYC. Separate mandates will remain in place for public and private employees.

The Friday announcement in Times Square, which included the lifting of masks in city schools, comes as Adams tries to hasten a return to normalcy in New York City. Since taking office, the mayor has acted as a cheerleader for businesses and has implored workers to return to the office. He has called the removal of masks a “symbol” that the city is back.

Prior to the press conference, the mayor chatted with several tourists, asking them where they had traveled from. To each of them, he had one simple message: “Spend money.”

The news of a policy change was not a surprise. Adams on Sunday said he would seek to ease restrictions next week so long as cases did not rise.

“COVID is still here, but we are beating it back,” he said Friday, standing at a podium at Duffy Square, before reporters and a handful of tourists.

“It's time to open our city and get the economy back operating,” he later added.