In a major public health policy change, New York City will no longer require city workers to be vaccinated against COVID, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.

“With more than 96 percent of city workers and more than 80 percent of New Yorkers having received their primary COVID-19 series and more tools readily available to keep us healthy, this is the right moment for this decision,” Adams said in a press release. “I continue to urge every New Yorker to get vaccinated, get boosted, and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19.”

The vaccine mandate, which was instituted by former Mayor Bill De Blasio, had resulted in protests and unsuccessful lawsuits from municipal workers who accused the city of overreach and violating their religious beliefs.

The new rule will take effect on Friday. It will also apply to non-public schools, such as private and religious educational institutions, and early childcare and daycare staff.

As part of the new policy, individuals visiting public school buildings will no longer be required to provide proof of one dose of the vaccine.

About 1,780 employees have been fired for failing to provide proof of COVID vaccination. Although they will not be able to return to their jobs, they will be able to apply to work at their former agencies, according to the press release.