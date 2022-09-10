Following a week of confusion over the safety of the water supply at the Jacob Riis public housing complex in the East Village, the mayor’s office announced Saturday that the city has reviewed the final water test and concluded the water at the complex is safe.

“We can confidently say the water at Riis Houses is and has been free of any discernible amount of arsenic since the initial tests were initiated in August and meets EPA standards,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement on Saturday.

And to prove that, Adams visited the Riis Houses on Saturday afternoon to drink a glass of water from a sink at one of the sprawling complex’s units.

“Nothing’s better than New York City water,” Adams said before drinking an entire glass of water with Ashwin Vasan, the city health commissioner.

Adams gave the camera a thumbs up after he finished.

“We’re just here to make sure people know I’m drinking it. The water is safe to drink,” he said.