Mayor Eric Adams on Friday declared a state of emergency over the ongoing influx of migrants, saying New York City is reaching its “limit” on a crisis he estimates would cost taxpayers $1 billion by the end of the year.

“This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America and is being accelerated by American political dynamics,” said Adams, speaking from City Hall.

“Our right-to-shelter laws, our social services, and our values are being exploited by others for political gain,” he added.

More than 17,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the city since the spring. Under the city’s sweeping, decades-old right-to-shelter mandate, the shelter system must provide a bed to anyone who seeks it.

The announcement represented the latest efforts of an administration struggling to respond to a political tactic mounted by Republican governors, who have sought to challenge President Joe Biden’s immigration policies by putting thousands of migrants on buses headed to Democratic cities, testing so-called sanctuary cities.

During a roughly 14-minute speech that was closed to reporters, Adams said the city was being “exploited by others playing games” and noted that there was never any coordination between himself and other governors.

An average of five to six buses carrying migrants have arrived daily, with nine coming on Thursday and another eight expected to arrive today, according to Adams, who warned that the number of people in the city's shelter system was likely to surpass its all-time high later today.

“Our shelter system is now operating near 100% capacity and if these trends continue, we will be over 100,000 in the year to come. That's far more than the system was ever designed to handle,” Adams said. “This is unsustainable. The city is going to run out of funding for other priorities.”

The most recently available data shows that as of Wednesday there were 61,070 people residing in city shelters, according to the Department of Homeless Services’ daily census. That’s 345 people shy of the peak set in January 2019 since the city started tracking the figures almost a decade ago.

In an appeal that is likely to spur criticism from immigration rights activists, Adams called on the Biden administration to implement “a realistic decompression strategy at the border that will slow the outflow of asylum seekers.”

“We need a coordinated effort to move asylum seekers to other cities in this country to ensure everyone is doing their part,” he added.

The mayor — who has said the migrant crisis is undermining the city’s economy — also said he was asking the federal government to grant asylum seekers permits to work immediately as opposed to having them wait six months.