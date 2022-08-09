Adams administration officials say they expect three more busloads of asylum seekers to arrive in the city Wednesday, courtesy of Texas’ immigration hard-liner governor, Greg Abbott, as capacity at New York City emergency shelters falls beneath 1%.

“For the good of America, we have to get him out of office,” Mayor Eric Adams told a Tuesday briefing with reporters, blaming the Republican Abbott for what Adams contends is an influx of some 4,000 immigrants seeking asylum in recent months, clogging the city’s shelter system in the process.

But Adams is facing skepticism himself, including claims the city’s finger pointing at the Lone Star State and Abbott may be overblown – a distraction from the rising number of evictions spurred by steeply rising rents in the post-pandemic era, and a corresponding surge in the number of people filling shelters.

“We've never seen any basis offered, any data to support the claims that the system is being overwhelmed by asylum seekers,” said Adriene Holder, chief attorney of the Civil Practice at the Legal Aid Society, speaking at a press conference.

Holder's words were echoed by Council Speaker Adrienne Adams at a morning hearing.

“There is a lack of clarity on how this administration is quantifying how many asylum seekers are arriving in New York City," the speaker said. "It is clear that the city’s shelter system has been under increased stress due to a range of factors, including the economic impact of the pandemic and the end of the eviction moratorium.”