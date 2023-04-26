Mayor Eric Adams is reversing some of his planned cuts to New York City’s public libraries, but will nonetheless leave them with a $36 million deficit that could still result in reduced hours and services.

On Wednesday morning, Adams issued a statement announcing the city had achieved its targeted budget savings “without taking a single penny from our library systems.”

But Jennifer Fermino, a spokesperson for New York Public Library, and the mayor’s office clarified that Adams' executive budget set to be released Wednesday afternoon would only eliminate the most recent round of cuts announced earlier this month.

The New York Public Library, Queens Public Library and Brooklyn Public Library had initially been facing a nearly $53 million budget gap. The cuts to libraries were among the most unpopular budget decisions made by Adams, who has sought to trim spending by all city agencies.

More than 30 million New Yorkers use the public library system. In addition to books, libraries provide access to computers and the internet, language learning, child programs and also serve as cooling centers.

Gothamist last week first reported that the cuts would force libraries to eliminate services on Sunday and suspend service on Saturdays at some locations.

Even before the most recent cuts, the presidents of the three library systems said the reduction in spending would hurt New Yorkers who most need their services.

Following their testimony in March before the City Council, library leaders said in a statement that $36 million in cuts — the deficit they are now back to facing — could “lead to reduced hours of service, fewer programs and classes, and decreased opportunities for underserved New Yorkers, including those most in need, such as teens and immigrants.”