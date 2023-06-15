The city will spend more than $75 million to upgrade long-outdated infrastructure and build affordable housing in a neighborhood on the Brooklyn-Queens border known as "The Hole," Mayor Eric Adams announced on Thursday.

Residents have complained about substandard living conditions and neglect from the city for decades. The low-lying neighborhood was built on a creek bed and is not connected to the city sewer line, leaving area streets and homes frequently flooded with sewage and wastewater running from nearby Linden Boulevard.

The Adams administration said the money will go toward improvements that include sewer lines for the neighborhood, a drainage pond and "green infrastructure" that keeps water from pooling on streets.

“The decades of government ignoring this community and leaving residents to fend for themselves against regular flooding ends now,” Adams said in a press release.

The city’s plan starts this month with community meetings for resident feedback, with a final proposal deadline by the end of next year.

The mayor’s announcement follows a series of Gothamist stories detailing decrepit – and unsafe – conditions inside several apartments in the Hole, which are exacerbated by a reliance on septic tanks for wastewater.