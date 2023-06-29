Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council agreed on Thursday to a $107 billion city budget following tense negotiations that tempered some of the administration’s cuts, including those to libraries, CUNY and programs for seniors.

The "handshake deal" added several hundred million dollars to the mayor’s executive budget proposed in late April. Unlike last year, it was reached with little time to spare before the beginning of the next fiscal year.

It also left the public with little information about the budget; the mayor’s office said it would not provide detailed spending information until the Council votes on the budget on Friday.

“The agreement we reached today comes in the midst of a budget cycle dominated by great challenges and unexpected crises, but I am proud to say that we have successfully navigated through these many crosscurrents to arrive at a strong and fiscally responsible budget,” Adams said in a statement.

The mayor and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams have waged a heated battle over how to tackle the city’s affordable housing crisis and finance critical initiatives such as universal pe-K, CUNY and cultural institutions. Funding for the city’s libraries, which had been facing a $36 million deficit, was restored following an aggressive campaign by councilmembers and some celebrity supporters.

Some of the key takeaways for the new budget include:

No initial cuts to schools, regardless of student enrollment decline

$95 million to expand Fair Fares, a program that gives discounted subway and bus rides to low-income New Yorkers

Restoring $32 million for CUNY

Adding 5,000 slots to the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program, to allow school-year employment opportunities

$184 million for crisis response and violence prevention programs

$100 million for a city hospital program that provides free and low-cost health care to New Yorkers who cannot afford or do not qualify for insurance

The administration projects that the accumulated costs of the migrant crisis will climb over $4 billion in the upcoming year

The budget sets aside $8 billion in reserves

The next fiscal year — which begins on July 1 — will arrive as the city contends with a host of financial challenges that could lead to large deficits in future years. The city’s economic growth is expected to slow at the same time that billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid are set to expire. Costs from expensive labor contracts that Adams settled this year and an influx of migrants have also strained spending.

At the same time, many New Yorkers are struggling to meet their basic financial needs amid skyrocketing rents and food prices in an uncertain economy that is still recovering from the pandemic.

Adams had called for belt-tightening and issued sweeping cuts across multiple city agencies that affected some widely popular services, including public libraries and home-delivered meals for seniors.

The Council rallied against the cuts, arguing that they were too severe and that the city still showed stronger than expected revenues.

Earlier this month, tensions reached a tipping point when the Council passed a package of housing-focused bills in response to not seeing similar financial aid in the budget. The mayor vetoed these bills – only the second time he’s done so since starting his term – in an extraordinary show of opposition that appears headed for a court battle.