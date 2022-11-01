Gov. Phil Murphy has signaled he would be open to letting New Jersey residents allowed to grow their own marijuana.

The remarks came in an answer to a caller on the monthly “Ask Governor Murphy” call-in show on Monday. Some New Jersey residents have been frustrated by the new state law that allows the sale and use of recreational marijuana, but does not allow any amount to be legally grown at home.

“I'm of the opinion that we should revisit that question at some point, and I'm not sure when the right time is to revisit it,” Murphy responded. “I think we need to get the industry probably either more on its feet or completely on its feet.”

New Jersey is issuing permits and stores are slowly beginning to open around the state, with 19 recreational use stores now open, according to state data.

As of June, the state had issued conditional licenses to 92 cultivators, 45 manufacturers, and 11 retailers. The state is issuing conditional licenses to women, minorities, veterans, and people who were charged with marijuana offenses in the past.

A conditional license can help an entrepreneur in a loan application, to borrow enough money to open a store, Murphy said.

“The good news is it's going really, really well, but we don't have enough locations yet, and I want to see a little bit more maturity in the market,” Murphy said. “I don't want an industry where it's just the big guys. They can be part of it for sure, but I want everybody, particularly the folks who are impacted so badly by the war on drugs.”

From April to June 2022, medical and recreational sales in New Jersey totaled nearly $139 million.

The Cannabis Regulatory Commission reports it has issued 34% of its permits to minority-owned businesses, and 24% to businesses owned by women.

"Ask Governor Murphy" is a production of WBGO in Newark in partnership with WNYC and WHYY. It’s hosted by Nancy Solomon, a senior reporter for WNYC and Gothamist.