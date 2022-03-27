Delis registered his opinions with a group of transcribers at the back of the ballroom, who were taking public comments from among the 75 people who attended the event.

Going from rendering to rendering in the mirror-laden ballroom, Kalipha Anderson was adamant there was only one option.

“The only one that makes sense is the train from 30th street straight from LaGuardia,” said Anderson. “You want to get to LaGuardia fast. We wouldn’t be here if the buses worked. Chicago has it, why can’t we have it?”

Anderson traveled to the event from Far Rockaway. But he’s familiar with the area after his family lived in a hotel near LaGuardia Airport in the months following superstorm Sandy.

“I was here before the Q70 came and after, I’ve taken the M60 before, it was impossible to get here from elsewhere in Queens,” he said.

At each of the renderings of connections stood a consultant from a variety of firms contracted into exploring the project, explaining the pluses and minuses of each design idea.

For instance, any rail connection approaching from the west would have to dig below ground on approach to LaGuardia, to avoid cutting off LaGuardia’s north-south runway. Any rail approach from the Astoria Boulevard subway station would have to somehow navigate the Hell Gate Trestle, either towering above the rail line or lowering the Grand Central to provide clearance below.