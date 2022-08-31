Programming note: We're combining Early Addition and Extra Extra this week because the brains behind these link round-ups is on a well-deserved vacation, and his editor can't keep up!
It’s the Wednesday before Labor Day in New York City. Chances are you will have at least one conversation over the long weekend about the challenges of living here, soaring rents, etc. because that’s what we love/hate to chat about the most! So here are a few talking points for that inevitable next convo, plus other tidbits from around the city and beyond:
- People are losing interest in Manhattan’s “hottest” neighborhoods, well, because they literally have to. (Manhattan median rent was $4,150, with a $5,113 average in July.) According to StreetEasy, the (formerly?) popular, and incredibly expensive downtown neighborhoods saw the sharpest decline in search interest over the last year. But this morning’s New York Times metro newsletter made another interesting observation: Queens neighborhood, Maspeth, saw the largest growth in searches. (Maspeth’s median asking price last month was a more reasonable $2,400). The other neighborhoods with increased interest on StreetEasy: Sunset Park, East Flatbush, Brownsville, and East Harlem.
- In more apartment news, the woman who initially moved into a West Village apartment as an “off-book Airbnb guest” in 2019, but stayed for 34 months, paying only one month of rent, has finally been evicted.
- If you haven’t noticed, Radioshack’s Twitter has been a little unhinged recently: “happy national boobs day 🥳🎉” (Aug. 2nd); “is pornhub down for anyone else???” (July 27th). According to The Wall Street Journal, these horny tweets are “are designed to drum up attention for a new cryptocurrency exchange platform,” but some of the retail dealer’s are not happy about it.
- Earlier today, the FDA approved booster shots targeting Omicron subvariants. But many of us have recently been infected. So The Atlantic has outlined how to figure out when to get your next boost and factors to consider.
- That “collective” of Gen Z kids who hang around lower Manhattan are getting their very own “Dimes Square” reality show featuring “romantic street shots, particularly of the area outside Clandestino.” Makes sense.
- The man who fatally attacked a dog in Prospect Park earlier this month, allegedly attacked at least one other dog years ago.
- This is all I want to do every day:
What’s the dog thinking about? pic.twitter.com/viw5BOdIhj— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 29, 2022