Masks are the most visible reminders that we are still in a pandemic, and the debate over their use and other public health measures has been present since March 2020, largely along partisan lines.

But as nearly a dozen Democratic governors — including in New York and New Jersey — announce an easing of mask mandates for schools and indoor business, it signals an overwhelming desire across the political spectrum for normalcy, regardless of the continued spread of the coronavirus.

Until last week, the removal of public health measures has essentially been happening in areas with Republican leadership, and public polling and academic studies have shown conservatives were much less likely to engage in social distancing, wear masks or support vaccination. Researchers who study partisanship, public health and human behavior say a new coalition is forming. The camp that never wanted COVID measures is being joined by people who’ve followed the rules for two years. They’re vaccinated; they’re boosted and they’re ready to return to normal.

“Those two camps coming together who are normally opposed, and now they are in greater alignment,” said Dr. Jay Van Bavel, a social psychologist and neuroscientist at New York University who studies how partisanship influences the way people think. “What you're going to get is a bigger group of people who are not left or right. They could be all over the political spectrum — who have been boosted and done these all things for two years. They want a slow phase-in, or a quick phase-in, to normality.”

The Democratic governors have cited a rapid decline in COVID-19 cases as the rationale behind their rollbacks. But this pandemic has repeatedly had moments where the situation can be improving but still not great. New York state is averaging about 150 coronavirus deaths every day — a level three times higher than where things stood when Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a mask-or-vaccination mandate on December 10. Likewise, the number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday (3,883) is just as intense as it was back then (3,603).

These leaders haven’t questioned the effectiveness of face coverings, but their recent decisions raise doubts about whether they’re fully following the science or looking for a quick way to appease the collective desire to get rid of masks.