Masks aren’t required at New York City schools anymore except for the youngest students. But city health and education officials are now asking all students and staff to wear one inside their schools as the city’s risk level for COVID-19 was upgraded from medium to high by health officials Tuesday.

“We urge you to take the following proven precautions to protect your family and our communities: wear a mask. We recommend that everyone age 2 and older wear a well-fitting mask in all public indoor settings, including at school and early childhood education programs, even if not required,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan and Schools Chancellor David Banks in a letter sent to families Tuesday.

The letter also urged eligible people to get their vaccines and boosters, to stay home when they are sick, to get tested if experiencing COVID symptoms, to avoid crowds and large gatherings and to increase ventilation in rooms.