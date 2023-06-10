Mark Ruffalo, Amy Schumer and Wendell Pierce were among those who joined a rally on Saturday inside West Park Presbyterian Church. Residents and preservationists are locked in a pitched battle against a plan to remove the church’s landmark designation in hopes of completing a sale of the building to a luxury condo developer.

The fight to save a historic church on the Upper West Side from demolition is gaining prominence with the help of some celebrity supporters.

The church, located at 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, has served as a hub for activism as well as religious and arts programming.

But church leaders say they have run out of money to pay for the building’s upkeep, and are asking the city’s Landmark Preservation Commission to strip its landmark status as part of a so-called “hardship case.”

“Even a decade after our building was landmarked and local officials promised to raise money to help us, we continue to exhaust our limited resources to address these needs with little support,” said Chester Soria of public relations firm Berlin Rosen in a statement on West Park Presbyterian Church's behalf.

In an attempt to address its financial difficulties, the church has entered into a contract with Alchemy Properties, which plans to replace the church with high-rise condominiums.

“Our proposal would help create a safe, sustainable home for our congregation and a thriving arts community, while also unlocking tens of millions of dollars to advance the Presbytery’s mission and works in communities across New York City,” Soria said.

But opponents of the move – including a nonprofit tenant of the church called the Center at West Park – contend that the building is in good condition for a structure built in 1890. They are pleading with city officials not to move forward with the congregation’s request so as to allow them time to raise money to buy the building.

The Landmark Preservation Commission is set to hold a hearing on the application next Tuesday.

“What is the point of these laws if a new developer can come along and claim that they don't have the funds to preserve the building and then get the designation reversed and demolish it?” said state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal of Manhattan, who was among the elected officials who spoke at the rally.

City Councilmember Gale Brewer, who helped the church get its landmark status, also delivered remarks. The church is also located within the district she represents.

The campaign to save the church recently received a big boost from Ruffalo, a Broadway actor and Upper West Side resident who is best known for playing the Hulk in the “Avengers” series. He is also a climate change policy advocate.

Ruffalo appealed to the mayor directly when they encountered each other at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this week, according to the New York Post.

“I don’t think it was on the mayor’s radar until now,” he said during a FOX 5 News interview on Friday.

Ruffalo said that he and others are inviting Adams to come visit the church to see its condition and meet the people who use it.

“We’re asking to put the brakes on this process,” Ruffalo said. “Let us get ourselves together to preserve this building instead of tearing it down.”